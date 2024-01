Why Did C3.ai Stock Climb 150% Last Year?

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rose 156.6% in 2023, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company took advantage of surging demand for artificial intelligence technology, and its revenue growth rate reaccelerated after slowing down throughout 2022. Those positive operational developments combined with favorable market forces to create some momentum that drove C3.ai higher. However, there was also some discouraging news, and investors should understand the risks before piling on the AI bandwagon.C3.ai's quarterly results were all over the place last year. The company was able to reverse a bad trend by delivering revenue acceleration -- evidence that C3 is capitalizing on surging AI software demand.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel