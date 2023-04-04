|
Why Did C3.ai Stock Crash on Tuesday? Is the Hype Over?
In this video, I will explain why C3.ai (NYSE: AI) crashed 26% on Tuesday. Like Hindenburg's short report of Block, C3.ai got one from Kerrisdale and accused the company of accounting irregularities. Despite all this, the stock is still up 120% year to date, but many will say that it is because of the recent hype surrounding ChatGPT and less about the company's financials. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 4, 2023. The video was published on April 4, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
