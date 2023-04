Why did Databricks open source its LLM in the form of Dolly 2.0?

Databricks has released an open source-based iteration of its large language model (LLM), dubbed Dolly 2.0 in response to the growing demand for generative AI and related applications. The new release can be licensed by enterprises for research and commercial use cases.Databricks’ move to release a large language model based on open source data can be attributed to enterprises’ demand for controlling the model and using it for targeted or specific use cases in contrast to close loop trained models, such as ChatGPT, that put constraints on commercial usage, analysts said.To read this article in full, please click here