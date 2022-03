Why Did Datadog Stock Climb 10% in February?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 10.3% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tech stock rose sharply after a strong earnings report early in the month before giving back some of those gains in the market sell-off.Datadog continues to impress with its operational results. The company reported earnings on Feb. 10, and the news was basically all positive. It boasted 84% revenue growth, positive net profit, and $250 million of free cash flow. This exceeded analyst estimates for both sales and earnings by a wide margin. Datadog also reported great traction with larger customers. It more than doubled the number of subscribers that produce at least $1 million in annual recurring revenue.