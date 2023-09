Why Did DataDog Stock Fall 17% in August?

Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) tumbled 17.3% last month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Aug. 8, the observability and application performance monitoring specialist reported second-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street's forecasts, but investors were discouraged by management's outlook.Datadog has been a rock star among growth stocks over the past few years, achieving one of the most impressive revenue growth rates in the market. Software and data monitoring products have experienced strong demand from clients seeking to maximize the performance of their cloud applications, and Datadog is one of the industry leaders in terms of product quality and reputation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel