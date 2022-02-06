|
06.02.2022 06:23:19
Why Did DocuSign Tumble 17% in January?
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 17.4% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no major news about the company, but shares took a beating as investors continued to pull capital away from growth stocks and work-from-home pandemic stocks. High valuation, rising interest rates, and improved management of omicron variant outbreaks all played a major role. The forces behind DocuSign's moves become much clearer when its stock chart is compared to that of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).DOCU Total Return Level data by YChartsContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!