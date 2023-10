Why Did Dollar General Stock Fall 24% Last Month?

Shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) tumbled 23.6% in September, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock fell following a disappointing quarterly earnings report. Things got worse throughout the month thanks to concerning consumer data and unwelcome macroeconomic news.Dollar General reported quarterly earnings after the market closed on the last day of August, and the results weren't great. The discount retailer's same store sales fell short of expectations, which had already been revised downward.Weak sales were compounded by other trends that squeezed profits. Customer spending shifted toward food and other basic goods that typically carry lower profit margins. That caused operating income to drop nearly 25%, even though sales rose slightly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel