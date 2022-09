Why Did Dollar Tree Stock Drop 18% in August?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) tumbled 18% in August due to forward-looking comments in its earnings report. Investors are worried about pricing pressure and weakness among consumers over the next few months.Dollar Tree's quarterly results were mostly positive. Its revenue and earnings met Wall Street's forecasts, as same-store sales increased 5%. Instead, investors were focused on the company's outlook, which wasn't particularly bullish.Management noted some weakness in the Family Dollar portion of its business, which represents roughly half of consolidated sales. Family Dollar only grew 2% last quarter, and the profit margins for that chain are much lower. In the earnings release, management outlined plans to use "price investments" to improve its competitive position. That's a delicate way to say that Family Dollar will be cutting prices to keep shoppers from going elsewhere.Continue reading