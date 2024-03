Why Did Dynatrace Shares Fall 13% in February

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) dropped 13% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Investors were disappointed by its quarterly-earnings report; sales, cash flow, and key performance metrics were generally solid, while the company's forecasts and forward-looking commentary raised some concerns.Dynatrace shares dropped after its Feb. 8 quarterly report and continued to slide lower throughout the month. The company narrowly beat Wall Street's estimates, with 23% revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel