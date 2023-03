Why Did Google Invest $300 Million in a ChatGPT Competitor While Launching Bard?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will talk about Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) investment in Anthropic, the company behind the ChatGPT competitor Claude AI chatbot. The company invested $300 million in the company founded by ex-OpenAI employees while also launching Bard and other AI-related products. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of March 27, 2023. The video was published on March 27, 2023.Continue reading