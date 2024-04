Why Did Kroger Stock Rise 15% Last Month?

Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) climbed 15.2% in March, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company smashed Wall Street's earnings estimates, and its surprisingly upbeat forecast caused analysts to revise their forecasts higher.The grocer reported earnings on March 7, and the stock immediately surged higher. Kroger posted a roughly 1% decrease in "identical sales," which adjusts for the impact of fuel sales, store openings and closures, and the different number of weeks in comparable reporting periods. Quarterly revenue was up more than 6% including fuel. The grocer fell just short of consensus analyst revenue estimates, but it crushed earnings expectations. Its operating profit margin was 3.2% for its fiscal fourth quarter, an 80 basis point improvement over the prior year and well above the full-year 2.1% operating margin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel