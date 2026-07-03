Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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03.07.2026 14:34:19

Why Did Lucid Stock Jump 20% This Week?

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) announced Q2 electric vehicle (EV) production and deliveries, and missed expectations by a wide margin. That wasn't the big news from the company this week, though. Lucid also now appears to have a turnaround plan in place, and that has investors hoping the stock has bottomed. Shares jumped 21% over the past five trading days, even as Lucid stock ended the week on a down note, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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