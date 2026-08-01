Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.08.2026 17:26:45

Why Did Lucid Stock Rally Nearly 20% This Week?

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock soared this week ahead of its earnings report on Aug. 4. That wasn't the reason for the rally, though. A billionaire investor bought a stake in the company, helping shares jump 17% from last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Lucid's largest shareholder is Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF has participated in multiple investment rounds, and the electric vehicle (EV) maker has a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. That plant currently handles vehicle assembly using parts imported from the U.S., but Lucid also plans to produce vehicles there in full. This week, a well-known Saudi investor also took a stake in the EV maker. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucid

mehr Nachrichten