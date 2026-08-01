Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
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01.08.2026 17:26:45
Why Did Lucid Stock Rally Nearly 20% This Week?
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock soared this week ahead of its earnings report on Aug. 4. That wasn't the reason for the rally, though. A billionaire investor bought a stake in the company, helping shares jump 17% from last Friday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Lucid's largest shareholder is Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF). The PIF has participated in multiple investment rounds, and the electric vehicle (EV) maker has a manufacturing facility in the Kingdom. That plant currently handles vehicle assembly using parts imported from the U.S., but Lucid also plans to produce vehicles there in full. This week, a well-known Saudi investor also took a stake in the EV maker. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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