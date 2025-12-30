Molina Healthcare Aktie
WKN: 157781 / ISIN: US60855R1005
|
30.12.2025 18:40:42
Why Did Molina Healthcare Stock Surge Today?
Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) looks to be one of the big winners in the S&P 500 index on this penultimate trading day of 2025. It's not because of any new healthcare legislation or news about the sector, though. Molina shares jumped as much as nearly 5% today because famed investor Michael Burry highlighted the company in a positive light. Investors took notice, particularly because Burry is known for his prowess in betting against stocks prior to the Great Financial Crisis. Burry's fame grew after he was featured in a Michael Lewis book and a subsequent movie, "The Big Short." Molina stock was trading 3.8% higher as of 12:35 p.m. ET, after Burry highlighted the insurer's fundamentals and stated that it could become an acquisition target if its valuation remains depressed, according to reports. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Molina Healthcaremehr Nachrichten
|
22:35
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 verliert nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 präsentiert sich mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt (finanzen.at)
|
30.12.25