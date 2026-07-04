Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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04.07.2026 17:21:51
Why Did Nebius Stock Jump 20% in June?
Growth for artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure company Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) has exploded over the last year, and investors have poured into the stock. A nearly 20% surge in shares in June reversed course in July, though, and investors should continue to expect volatility of this kind.Nebius stock jumped 19.5% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. But it crashed nearly the same amount in the first trading week of July. Here's what investors need to know, and what they should expect ahead. Image source: Nebius Group.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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