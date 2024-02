Why did our family’s four Tesco Mobile phones all stop working?

We rely on them, and we haven’t been able to receive texts, calls or data for almost a monthJust before Christmas I realised it would be simpler, and cheaper, if I upgraded all four of our family’s Tesco Mobile numbers into one account.However, almost immediately all the mobiles stopped working. Callers were told our numbers were invalid, and we couldn’t receive texts, calls or data. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel