Why Did Pinterest Stock Crash Despite Earnings Beat?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will go over Pinterest 's (NYSE: PINS) first-quarter earnings report and explain why investors should be excited about what's to come this year regarding future growth potential, profitability, and shareholder value. While the stock might take a hit in the short term, I believe investors should be looking at the underlying business.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 27, 2023. The video was published on April 28, 2023.Continue reading