QuantumScape Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A2QJX9 / ISIN: US74767V1098
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05.07.2026 17:27:55
Why Did QuantumScape Stock Drop Almost 30% in the First Half of 2026?
QuantumScape (NASDAQ: QS) wants to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) batteries with its solid-state battery technology. The company has made good progress toward proving the concept and commercializing its technology. That may lead investors to question why QuantumScape stock plunged 27.4% in the first half of 2026, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at where the business and the stock stand at the midyear point. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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