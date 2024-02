Why Did Roku Stock Slip Over 10% This Week?

Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) sank over 10% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The TV streaming platform continued to fall despite broad market gains after Walmart inched closer to buying competitor Vizio Holding (NYSE: VZIO). It doesn't help that Roku just posted poor earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, either.As of this writing, shares of Roku are off 87% from all-time highs and are currently under $65. At one point in 2021, Roku stock was above $400.Roku makes money by selling internet-connected TVs and advertisements through its operating system. It has 80 million active accounts and is considered one of, if not the largest streaming TV operating systems in the United States. Revenue sharing with streaming subscriptions and advertising led the company to generate just under $3.5 billion in sales last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel