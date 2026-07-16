Ryanair Holdings Aktie
WKN: 908889 / ISIN: US7835131043
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16.07.2026 08:00:17
Why did Ryanair-Air Malta plane window blow out mid-air and could it happen again?
Passenger Ljubisa Karović was nearly sucked out of his seat when Boeing 737-800’s window blew out on flight from GreeceFor nervous flyers, it sounds like the stuff of nightmares; for most, only contemplated in an action movie. But last week, a passenger really was nearly sucked out through a broken aircraft window mid-flight.Ljubisa Karović was on a Ryanair-Air Malta flight leaving Thessaloniki in Greece when the adjacent window blew out of the Boeing 737-800, pulling his head and shoulders out of the plane. His wife and fellow passengers helped to keep him inside. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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