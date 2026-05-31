Boeing Aktie

Boeing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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31.05.2026 05:45:00

Why Did South Korea Just Order $4.2 Billion in Military Helicopters From Boeing and Lockheed?

Brief bouts of fighting broke out in the Strait of Hormuz this week, with Iran apparently launching drone attacks on commercial shipping, U.S. Navy warplanes responding, and Iran responding to that with an attack on Kuwait. Nevertheless, both sides to the conflict continue to act as if the ceasefire remains intact.Meanwhile, in South Korea, the government is preparing for the next conflict.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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