Why Did Texas Instruments Stock Jump 12% in November?

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) climbed 12.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to positive news that lifted the entire semiconductor industry. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSN) manufactures microchips for many of the largest companies in the industry, so its results are considered a bellwether. On Nov. 10, Taiwan Semiconductor released a better-than-expected monthly sales result, which lifted stocks across the industry. There wasn't any major news about Texas Instruments specifically, but investors became more optimistic about the economic conditions influencing the company.Taiwan Semiconductor's October sales grew 1% over the prior month, which was much better than many investors had feared. That had a huge impact on Taiwan Semiconductor, but it also rippled throughout the industry as a whole. That impact is apparent when Texas Instruments' price chart is compared to major semiconductor exchange-traded funds.