Why Did This Cathie Wood Stock Soar 24% on Tuesday?

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) focuses on synthetic biology. In short, it builds platforms to program cells as easily as programming a computer. On Tuesday, Gingko stock soared 24% after the company partnered up with Alphabet's Google Cloud to build next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) platforms for biological engineering and biosecurity.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Aug. 29, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 30, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel