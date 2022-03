Why Did Zoom Stock Drop 14% in February?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) dropped 14% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't any major news about Zoom before its Feb. 28 earnings report, which came out after the market closed. Last month's drop was due entirely to negative market sentiment, especially among high-priced market darlings.Zoom had two financial press releases last month, and neither was particularly important for the stock's valuation. The company announced the resolution of a legal dispute with RingCentral, then it announced a new product update for contact centers.