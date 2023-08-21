|
21.08.2023 13:07:00
Why Didn't We Launch This Sooner?! Domino's® Introduces Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread
Pepperoni lovers can now indulge in the newest type of Stuffed Cheesy Bread
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is giving pepperoni lovers more of what they want. The largest pizza company in the world has officially launched its newest menu item – Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread – across all franchise and corporate stores in the U.S.
"Pepperoni makes everything better," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Adding our No. 1 pizza topping to our Stuffed Cheesy Bread was a no-brainer. We honestly can't believe we didn't launch it sooner! Whether you enjoy it as a standalone meal or pair it with your favorite pizza, Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread makes for a crave-worthy, delicious treat."
Domino's Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread combines the best parts of pepperoni pizza into a savory snack. Each eight-piece order of oven-baked breadsticks is stuffed with cheese and pepperoni. It is covered in a blend of cheese made with 100% real mozzarella and cheddar, and seasoned with a touch of garlic and Parmesan for a flavor-packed bite every single time.
Pepperoni Stuffed Cheesy Bread is included in Domino's mix and match deal, where customers can choose any two or more menu items for $6.99 each. It joins Domino's existing lineup of Stuffed Cheesy Bread, which launched in 2011 with the following varieties: Original, Spinach and Feta, and Bacon and Jalapeno.
To place an order or find the nearest Domino's location, visit dominos.com.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $17.5 billion in 2022, with over $8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly $8.8 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2023, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and over $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve approximately two-thirds of all global retail sales in 2022 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 80% of U.S. retail sales in 2022 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, text-to-order and more. In 2023, Domino's launched Pinpoint Delivery, a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields and beaches.
Order – dominos.com
Company Info – biz.dominos.com
Media Assets – media.dominos.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/why-didnt-we-launch-this-sooner-dominos-introduces-pepperoni-stuffed-cheesy-bread-301904872.html
SOURCE Domino's Pizza, Inc.
