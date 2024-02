Why Digi International Stock Jumped 16.2% Today

Shares of Internet of Things service provider Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) jumped as much as 16.2% in trading on Thursday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 financial results. Shares were volatile in trading but were still up 12.5% at 2:30 p.m. ET.Volumes were under pressure across the board, which led to a drop on the top line. Revenue fell 3% to $106.1 million in the quarter, and net loss was $3 million, or $0.08 per share. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.48, flat from a year ago. Analysts were only expecting revenue of $105.8 million and earnings per share of $0.45 in the quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel