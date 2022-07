Why Digital Realty Stock Tumbled More Than 26% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) slumped 26.6% in the first half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's a slightly bigger slide than the S&P 500, which fell 20.6% during that time frame. That sell-off in the broader market wasn't the only issue weighing on shares of the real estate investment trust (REIT) this year. For the most part, Digital Realty is having a good year. The data center REIT released its first-quarter results in late April. The company delivered record bookings, driven by "strong demand for data center solutions," according to comments by CEO William Stein in the earnings report. That gave the REIT the confidence to reaffirm its full-year outlook for $6.80 to $6.90 per share in core funds from operations (FFO), which would be about 5% higher than last year's total at the midpoint. Continue reading