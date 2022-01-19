|
19.01.2022 20:45:21
Why Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Shares Are Sinking Today
After posting explosive gains yesterday, shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) are giving up ground in Wednesday's trading. The two Trump-affiliated stocks have frequently been trading in tandem lately and had slipped roughly 6% and 9.2%, respectively, as of 2 p.m. ET today.With excitement building around Trump Media & Technology Group's upcoming Truth Social media platform and a recent rally held by the former president potentially pointing to another presidential campaign in 2024, Digital World Acquisition and Phunware surged on Tuesday. There doesn't appear to be any company-specific news behind the pullback for either stock today, so it's likely that the sell-off stems from investors taking profits after bullish momentum.
