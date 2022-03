Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges. Shares recovered some losses as the day went on but are still down 6.6% at 1:30 p.m. ET. The Truth Social app was launched late in February in beta form but has run into hiccups and low engagement, according to users. Even President Trump, who started the company, hadn't posted as of a few days ago, according to Axios. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading