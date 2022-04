Why Digital World Acquisition Corp Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) were down by more than 12% as of 12:04 p.m. ET Monday.The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which hopes to take Trump Media & Technology Group public, has struggled in recent days after a hedge fund announced it is shorting the stock. Digital World's share-price troubles may also be getting exacerbated by Elon Musk's efforts to buy Twitter.Last week, Kerrisdale Capital Management announced it was shorting the SPAC because it doesn't believe regulators will sign off on its planned merger with the Trump-backed company behind the Truth Social platform.Continue reading