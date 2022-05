Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Plummeted 19% Last Month

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: DWAC) fell roughly 19% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock fell amid sell-offs for the broader market, concerns its merger with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) might not go through, poor performance for the Truth Social platform, and news that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is on track to acquire Twitter. DWAC data by YChartsContinue reading