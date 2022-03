Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 26% in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) gained 26% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) stock gained ground leading up to and following the release of the Truth Social app from Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which is led by CEO Devin Nunes and Chairman Donald Trump.Digital World Acquisition is set to take Trump Media & Technology Group public through a merger, and a relatively strong debut for the latter company's social media platform helped push the SPAC's share price higher. Truth Social, which is positioned as a competitor to Twitter and other platforms, launched on Feb. 21 and helped power a continued bullish run for the stock. Following its release last month, Truth Social quickly shot to the top of the free-application download charts on Apple's App Store. Despite facing bugs and outages upon its debut, the social media platform appears to have gotten off to a solid start in terms of user engagement, and Digital World Acquisition's stock is now up roughly 90% across 2022's trading. Continue reading