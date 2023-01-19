|
19.01.2023 18:32:41
Why Digital World Stock Has Dropped 13% So Far This Week
Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) have dropped 13% for the week as of noon ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is the SPAC trying to merge with Truth Social -- a social media platform associated with former U.S. President Donald Trump. And Trump himself is in the news this week, not because of his association with Truth Social, but rather his association with other platforms.Truth Social is the platform being used by the former president after his accounts were banned elsewhere, including Meta Platforms' Facebook as well as Twitter. In November, Twitter reinstated his account. However, at the time, Trump said he wouldn't be engaging with his Twitter account, choosing to stick to Truth Social.That may be changing. According to multiple news reports, the former president is planning to start using his old accounts on various social media platforms. This includes Twitter. But his office is also petitioning Meta Platforms to unban his Facebook account.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shs
|1 290,00
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.