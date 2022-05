Why DigitalOcean Holdings Stock Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) were down 18.3% as of 11:08 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered earnings results for the first quarter. DigitalOcean continues to gain traction helping start-ups scale and develop applications for the cloud. Revenue grew 36% year over year to reach $127.3 million, which was slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $126.3 million. It seems a miss on the bottom line contributed to the market's negative reaction. Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share came in at $0.07, while analysts were expecting $0.12.There was a lot to like in the earnings report, especially compared to the company's growth in 2021. Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 grew faster than the 29% growth rate reported in Q1 2021 and in line with the fourth quarter's growth of 37%. Continue reading