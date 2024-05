Why DigitalOcean Stock Jumped Today

Shares of cloud-computing company DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) jumped on Wednesday, getting a boost from investors extrapolating positive results from Amazon. Moreover, the company is getting some recognition by being added to a prominent stock index. As of 12:10 p.m. ET, DigitalOcean stock was up 8%.DigitalOcean stock has essentially traded sideways over the past year because its growth is slowing considerably -- management only guided for about 10% year-over-year revenue growth in 2024. However, investors use Amazon's AWS cloud-computing platform as a barometer for how this space is doing. And investors like what they see today.AWS just reported 25% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter of 2024 -- a hearty increase from its 13% growth in 2023. CEO Andy Jassy said growth was boosted by "companies renewing their infrastructure modernization efforts and the appeal of AWS's AI capabilities."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel