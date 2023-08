Why Discover Financial Services Stock Got Thrashed on Tuesday

Change can be hard for investors, and it can be particularly difficult when it occurs at the very top of the management structure of one of their investments. That was the dynamic behind the more than 9% fall in Discover Financial Services ' (NYSE: DFS) share price on Tuesday, as its CEO stepped down from his position.After market hours on Monday, Discover announced that CEO and board of directors member Roger Hochschild is vacating those posts. It did not provide any reasons for his departure. He will stay on at the financial services company as an advisor until the end of the year. He has been replaced on an interim basis by John Owen, a fellow board member. He's a recent arrival at Discover, joining its board in June 2022. The company said he has 38 years of experience in both the tech and banking sectors. Most recently, he served as COO of lender Regions Financial.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel