Why Dish Network Stock Trounced the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Durable satellite broadcasting company Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH) had a fine day on the stock market Thursday. After reporting its latest set of quarterly results, the bulls rushed in, pushing the share price more than 5% higher. For its fourth quarter of 2022, Dish Network brought in $4.04 billion in revenue, a drop from the $4.45 billion it earned in the same quarter of 2021. That figure also failed to meet analyst estimates, which on average called for $4.15 billion. The story was dramatically different on the bottom line. Dish Network netted a profit of $936 million, far higher than the $552 million of the year-ago quarter. On a per-share basis, the former equates to $1.47, nearly three times the $0.51 collective estimate from those prognosticators.Continue reading