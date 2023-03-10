|
10.03.2023 16:30:00
Why Disney, Roku, and Costco Are No-Brainer Buys Right Now
Some of the brands you know and possibly love are on sale right now. If you've been looking to buy a piece of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), or Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) there may be no better time than the present. The market's pretty volatile right now, but that same fear of pulling the trigger is also the opportunity. Let's take a closer look at Disney, Roku, and Costco. They look like no-brainer buys to me.It was two years ago this week -- a year into the Bob Chapek's tenure as CEO -- that shares of Disney hit an all-time high just above $200. Disney's board was able to bring back the better-liked Bob Iger a few months ago, but the shares are trading in the double digits now. How does this make sense? Why is Disney less than half the company it was when Chapek was somehow alienating both fans and shareholders? Continue reading
