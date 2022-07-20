Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 21:55:57

Why Disney, Roku, and fuboTV Stocks Surged Today

In the midst of a far-reaching market rally on Wednesday, a subset of stocks shot even higher. Disney (NYSE: DIS) climbed as much as 4.7%, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) jumped as much as 8.9%, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) surged as much as 12%. As of 3:04 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading higher, up 4.2%, 7.1%, and 7.6%, respectively.While there was little in the way of company-specific news for the threesome, it appears the catalyst that sent these stocks surging was positive earnings results by Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The streaming pioneer also enjoyed a stock price rebound, with its shares recently up 6.7%.Netflix has assumed the role of bellwether for the streaming space, with investors looking to the company for hints of overall strength or weakness within the industry. After the market close yesterday, Netflix revealed that it lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter. While that might not seem like something to write home about, it was far better than the loss of 2 million subscribers the company had forecast. Perhaps more importantly, Netflix sees a return to growth and is expecting to add 1 million subscribers in the third quarter.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen

12.05.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.02.22 Walt Disney Outperform Credit Suisse Group
14.05.21 Walt Disney Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.05.21 Walt Disney market-perform Bernstein Research
19.04.21 Walt Disney market-perform Bernstein Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

FuboTV Inc Registered Shs 2,86 4,38% FuboTV Inc Registered Shs
Roku Inc. 94,83 8,96% Roku Inc.
Walt Disney 101,66 4,94% Walt Disney

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX und DAX beenden Handelstag tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch zum Handelsende schwächer. Auch der DAX schloss knapp im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte zur Schlussglocke höher. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen