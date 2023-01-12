|
12.01.2023 14:53:47
Why Disney and Taiwan Semi Stocks Moved Higher Thursday
Stock index futures were slightly higher in premarket trading on Thursday morning, with investors appearing pleased with the latest readings on inflation at the consumer level. Overall, market participants seem bullish, with major benchmarks moving to their best levels of the year as of yesterday's close.Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) were in the news overnight, and both companies saw their shares move higher in early Thursday in response. Disney appears to be facing a potential leadership battle over the future direction of the entertainment and media giant, while Taiwan Semi released quarterly results that shed light on the current state of the semiconductor market.Shares of Disney were up 2% in premarket trading Thursday. The House of Mouse named a new chair of its board of directors, but that choice wasn't sufficient to deter activist investors from nominating one of their own to join Disney's governing body.Continue reading
