Why Disney Could Be a Top Stock to Own In 2023

Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) 2023 is already off to a great start, but even better things could lie ahead for investors.After a rough 2022, Disney reinstalled Bob Iger as CEO. Iger aims to get the company back on track and hand off a stronger Disney to a new successor in just a couple of years. And he's taking back the reins at a critical time for Disney and the rest of the media industry. The current environment is putting increased pressure on companies to show a profit from streaming. Meanwhile, the parks business could require Iger's touch after Bob Chapek's efforts led to a surge in park revenue, but displeased many guests.With Iger at the helm and shares trading where they are, there's a lot of potential for the stock price to climb in 2023 and beyond.