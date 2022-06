Why Disney Is Already Winning the Streaming Wars

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Consumers have limited time and capacity to soak up streaming content. For a while, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) was the only game in town. Then Amazon added the ability to rent movies and started producing its own content. Apple followed suit. Throw in AT&T's HBO Max, Hulu, NBC's Peacock, and Paramount Global's Paramount+, and it's easy to see how the market is more saturated than ever. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) launched Disney+ in November 2019. The service was praised in 2020 as a rare bright spot amid losses from Disney's parks and movie business. But the tune shifted in 2021 and 2022 as a slowdown in Netflix's subscriber growth and ongoing losses at Disney+ raised questions about the services' long-term viability.After adding 7.9 million Disney+ subscribers last quarter, there's reason to believe that Disney is already winning the streaming wars. There's even an argument that Disney+ alone could be worth more than Netflix over the long term. Here's what makes Disney+ the best streaming service and why Disney stock is a good buy now.Continue reading