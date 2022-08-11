|
11.08.2022 12:45:00
Why Disney Is Backing This Cryptocurrency and You Should, Too
In mid-July it was announced that Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) would be a participant in Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) Accelerator program. The Accelerator program is a business development initiative designed to promote the growth of innovative companies from around the world. Companies selected for the program receive guidance and funding from Disney to help further build upon their business vision. Ultimately, Disney hopes that this investment in these companies will result in a product that further expands the Disney experience in new and innovative ways, too. Based on the current round of members selected for the 2022 Accelerator program it looks like Disney has its sights set on blockchain, augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), artificial intelligence (AI), and everything Web3. Polygon was one of six members to be accepted into the program. This year's other inductees specialize in different areas of Web3, but Polygon was the only blockchain network selected. It isn't uncommon for past participants of the Accelerator program to be acquired by larger companies or even go public on the stock market. In a perfect world, this collaboration with Disney would result in Polygon becoming the base blockchain for Disney to build its Web3 enterprises on. Imagine a future where Disney releases collectible NFTs of movies and characters or an AR-based experience that Disney park visitors can immerse themselves in. For this vision to come to fruition there needs to be a base blockchain on which transactions can be made. All current signals point to Polygon serving that role. Continue reading
