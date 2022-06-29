|
29.06.2022 12:30:00
Why Disney Is the Top Streaming Stock Today
The streaming battle seems to be in full swing, with Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) hitting some bumps in the road, competitors like Discovery and Time Warner forming Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and even tech giants like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) getting into the fray. But not everyone will survive in the streaming business long-term.I think there are some structural advantages Disney (NYSE: DIS) has in streaming that competitors can't match. And we may see the fruit of the company's streaming investments sooner rather than later. If we've learned anything about streaming content libraries in the last year, it's that not all content is created equal. Netflix spent billions of dollars over the last five years to create content, but it's now finding that the content it owns has a relatively short shelf life. Orange is the New Black, Squid Games, and House of Cards were hits, but are you likely to rewatch them again this year -- or in five or 10 years? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
