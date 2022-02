Why Disney Stock Climbed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) rose 3.4% on Thursday after the entertainment colossus delivered surprisingly strong results in its theme park and streaming businesses. Disney's revenue surged 34% year over year to $21.8 billion in its fiscal 2022 first quarter, which ended on Jan. 1. Adjusted earnings per share, in turn, soared 231% to $1.06. Both figures came in above Wall Street's estimates, which had called for revenue and adjusted per-share profits of $20.9 billion and $0.63, respectively. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading