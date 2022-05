Why Disney Stock Fell 19% in April

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Disney (NYSE: DIS) were pulling back last month as a combination of factors weighed on the entertainment giant. Among them were a disastrous first-quarter earnings report from streaming rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), a broader pullback on the market on concerns about inflation and a potential recession, and a brewing political backlash in Florida where Gov. Ron DeSantis dissolved the special jurisdiction, Reedy Creek, that is home to the Walt Disney World complex.By the end of the month, Disney stock had fallen 19%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, down roughly 40% from its peak last fall. Image source: Disney.Continue reading