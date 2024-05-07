|
07.05.2024 18:07:01
Why Disney Stock Fell Hard on Tuesday
Disney (NYSE: DIS) investors were wishing for a better performance early Tuesday. The entertainment giant's stock trailed the market by a wide margin, falling 10% through early morning trading compared to a modest increase in the S&P 500. That decline wasn't enough to erase all its 2024 gains, though, as the stock remains higher by 16% year to date.Tuesday's drop was sparked by Disney's fiscal Q2 update that wasn't well received on Wall Street.The big-picture results were solid. Disney reported modestly higher sales as revenue ticked up to $22.1 billion from $21.8 billion a year ago. That's a bit below the $22.14 billion that most Wall Street analysts were expecting from the business. Yet, Disney still managed to offset its shrinking TV broadcasting unit with strong growth at its theme parks division and across its digital entertainment empire.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
22:34
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
22:13
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen behauptet - Disney knicken ein (Dow Jones)
|
22:10
|Disney-Aktie bricht ein: Enttäuschendere Bilanz als erwartet (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Pluszeichen in New York: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
20:05
|Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
19:00
|Ausblick: Walt Disney präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
18:27
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen mit leichten Aufschlägen - Disney auf Talfahrt (Dow Jones)
|
18:01
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones steigen (finanzen.at)