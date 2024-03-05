05.03.2024 16:24:07

Why Disney Stock Jumped 16% in February

Disney's (NYSE: DIS) recovery continued last month as the entertainment giant jumped on its earnings report and announced a new joint venture streaming service with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox. Its fight with activist investors also continued ahead of its all-important shareholder meeting in April.It also made other noteworthy moves, including taking a minority stake in Fortnite-maker Epic Games for $1.4 billion, and it forged a strategic joint venture with Reliance Industries in India. Those moves show the company is getting back to "building again," as CEO Bob Iger promised just months ago after spending the first year of his new tenure with the company fixing things.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished last month up 16.2%. As you can see from the chart below, most of those gains came after it reported earnings early in the month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

