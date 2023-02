Why Disney Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) ran higher on Thursday, surging as much as 5.7%. As of 10:38 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 2.6%.The catalyst that caused the media giant's stock to rally was better-than-expected financial results, coupled with a well-received turnaround strategy.Disney reported revenue that grew 8% to $23.5 billion, fueled by a robust performance from the company's theme parks, experiences, and products segment. Excluding certain items, diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined 7% to $0.99.Continue reading