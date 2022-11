Why Disney Stock Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) rose 5% on Friday. A strong opening performance from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and reports that China was moving to ease its COVID restrictions helped to spur the rally.The popular new Marvel movie generated $28 million from Thursday night previews in the U.S. and more than $30.8 million internationally. The encouraging debut has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever projected to earn over $200 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend.The good news comes at a time when Disney and other movie producers have struggled with declining box office results. The movie industry has yet to fully recover from its pandemic-related downturn.Continue reading